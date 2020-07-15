Troye Sivan – “Easy”

A couple months ago, Australian pop singer Troye Sivan released a new single, “Take Yourself Home,” his first new track since his Boy Erased song with Jónsi, and today he’s announcing a new EP called IN A DREAM, his first project since 2018’s full-length Bloom.

Here’s how he described the new EP: “A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

IN A DREAM will feature “Take Yourself Home” and the new single “Easy,” a gauzy and low-key track about a relationship dissolving. “This house is on fire, woo!” Sivan sings at one point. “Burning the tears right out my face/ What the hell did we do?/ Tell me we’ll make it through.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Take Yourself Home”

02 “Easy”

03 “could cry just thinkin about you”

04 “STUD”

05 “Rager teenager!”

06 “IN A DREAM”

IN A DREAM is out 8/21 via Captiol Records.