Samia – “Big Wheel” & “Stellate”

Last month, the New York-based musician Samia announced her debut album, The Baby, which was prefaced by two early singles, “Is There Something In The Movies? and “Fit N Full.” Today, she’s back with two more new tracks from the album, “Big Wheel” and “Stellate.” Both are simmering and conversational, Samia laying out power imbalances packaged in some gleaming indie rock songs.

“Stellate’ and ‘Big Wheel’ are both love letters to people/parts of my life I had trouble confronting conversationally,” she said in a statement. “Stellate’ is a note to myself trying to make sense of old traumas and ‘Big Wheel’ is a plea to the people around me, but releasing them together feels like closing a chapter.”

Listen to both below.

The Baby is out 8/28 on Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.