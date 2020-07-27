A.K. Paul – “Be Honest”

Back in May, A.K. Paul released a new song called “Hungry Beat,” a track he’d worked on during quarantine. It was the first time we’d heard from Paul in a bit, with he and his brother Jai maintaining similarly unpredictable release patterns. But it looks like Paul has some big plans for the rest of the summer.

Today, Paul has announced that the online label he formed with Jai, Paul Institute, is undergoing a reintroduction of sorts with some new songs slated for the coming months. “I’m really happy we’re releasing new music with Paul Institute this summer,” Paul said in a statement. “It’s been a while coming and the last couple of years have been perilous at times for PI, particularly because of a legal fight that set us back. So besides it being sick music, to return with such a strong set of releases feels like a vindication of our rights as artists too.”

Paul is kicking the whole thing off himself, with a new one called “Be Honest.” He describes the song as being “about giving up control for a moment, allowing yourself to feel something beyond what you’ve known. It’s a song about liking something you didn’t think you would like, feeling something you didn’t think you would feel — and as you come to your senses being faced with the prospect you’ve only half lived…”

Check it out below.