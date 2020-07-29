Marilyn Manson – “We Are Chaos”

Just this week Marilyn Manson was spotted in the studio with A$AP Ferg, and now he’s gone and announced an album produced by Shooter Jennings. The man has range!

We Are Chaos is out on 9/11, because of course Marilyn Manson is going to release an album on 9/11 when he has the chance. He recorded it before the pandemic hit with Jennings, the country iconoclast who once recruited Manson to cover Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie’s “Cat People.” The album’s title track is out today with a video by Matt Mahurin. The cover art is a painting by Manson called “Infinite Darkness,” which is also the name of a song on We Are Chaos.

A statement from Manson:

When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs. This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener — it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics. Making this record, I had to think to myself: “Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal” but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.

Watch the “We Are Chaos” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Red Black And Blue”

02 “We Are Chaos”

03 “Don’t Chase The Dead”

04 “Paint You With My Love”

05 “Half-Way & One Step Forward”

06 “Infinite Darkness”

07 “Perfume”

08 “Keep My Head Together”

09 “Solve Coagula”

10 “Broken Needle”

We Are Chaos is out 9/11 on Loma Vista. Pre-order the album here.