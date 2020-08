Canadian rap producer Murda Beatz has already worked on a number of releases this year, including Lil Wayne’s Funeral, Lil Baby’s My Turn, and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s PARTYMOBILE. And now he’s teaming up with longtime collaborator Ty Dolla $ign and melancholic young Chicago sing-rapper Polo G, who recently put out the album THE GOAT, for a new single of his own. “Doors Unlocked” is airy and breezy and melodic, and you can listen to it below.