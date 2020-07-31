Watch The Makaya McCraven Documentary & Stream His New Album Universal Beings E&F Sides

Chicago drummer, producer, and all-around musical genius Makaya McCraven has been widely heralded as one of the leading lights in jazz today. Universal Beings, the 2018 album that cemented that reputation, is the subject of a new mini-documentary out today, and McCraven has shared a companion album of leftover material from the same sessions.

McCraven pieced together Universal Beings from recordings of four separate live shows around the globe featuring completely different sets of collaborators. Director Mark Pallman’s film features footage from those gigs — in LA, Chicago, New York, and London — as well as interviews and studio scenes. The soundtrack for the movie doubles as a new companion album called “>Universal Beings E&F Sides, which is out today digitally ahead of its physical release in September.

Both the album and the 26-minute film are available to stream below.

<a href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/universal-beings-e-f-sides" target="_blank">Universal Beings E&F Sides by Makaya McCraven</a>

Universal Beings E&F Sides is out now digitally and 9/25 physically via International Anthem. Buy it here.