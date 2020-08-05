Machinedrum – “Kane Train” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs) & “Ur2yung”

Circa now, there are few better ways to generate excitement for your new album than getting Freddie Gibbs on the lead single. Gibbs, always talented and prolific, has been on a particularly satisfying tear lately, turning out stunning album-length team-ups with Madlib and the Alchemist within the span of a year. He’s now linked up with another entirely different producer for a new song out today.

The producer in question is no slouch either. Machinedrum, aka North Carolina native Travis Stewart, has been at it for even longer than Gibbs, since the likes of IDM, UK rave, and jungle were buzzy new dance subgenres. Machinedrum is at his best when combining those sounds with rap and R&B. He once again makes magic on “Kane Train,” our first taste of his new album A View Of U. It’s a fast-moving, brass-blasting track that works wonders with Gibbs’ muscular, dexterous flow.

Machinedrum has paired “Kane Train” with a second lead single, an instrumental called “Ur2yung” that closes out the new album. It’s another winner — imagine one of the Avalanches or the Go! Team’s electronic dreams punctuated by little supercharged breakbeat flashes and waves of ambient beauty — though I’d now be curious to hear Gibbs rapping over a whole album of beats like this. (For what it’s worth, there are quite a few other guests on A View Of U including Father, Chrome Sparks, Jesse Boykins III, Rochelle Jordan, Mono/Poly, Tanerélle, Tigran Hamasyan, and Sub Focus.)

Hear both tracks below.

<a href="http://machinedrum.bandcamp.com/album/a-view-of-u" target="_blank">A View of U by Machinedrum</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Relic” (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)

02 “Star” (Feat. Mono/Poly & Tanerélle)

03 “Kane Train” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs)

04 “Wait 4 U” (Feat. Jesse Boykins III)

05 “Sleepy Pietro” (Feat. Tigran Hamasyan)

06 “Spin Blocks” (Feat. Father)

07 “Idea 36″ (feat. Chrome Sparks)

08 “Believe In U”

09 “1000 Miles” (Feat. Sub Focus)

10 “Inner Eye”

11. Ur2yung”

A View Of U is out 10/9 on Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.