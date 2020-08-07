Courtney Barnett – “Just For You” (Kev Carmody Cover)

Courtney Barnett has shared an acoustic cover of Indigenous Australian singer-songwriter Kev Carmody’ “Just For You.” As NME reports, her cover is part of an upcoming expanded reissue of the 2007 Carmody tribute album Cannot Buy My Soul, featuring new tracks from Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Electric Fields, and more.

“I’ve only met her just lately, and, very impressed with this young woman, Courtney Barnett,” Carmody says in a video posted Barnett’s Instagram. “‘Just for You,’ it’s virtually a love song that I’ve directed at everybody, for everybody … It’s trying to get right to the core to say even though we have our disagreements and stuff, I still love you all very much, and I love you as an individual very much.”

Listen to Courtney Barnett’s rendition of “Just For You” below.

Cannot Buy My Soul 2020 Edition is out 8/21.