Stream Lil Keed’s New Mixtape Trapped In Cleveland 3

Right now, a whole lot of rappers are following in Young Thug’s footsteps, attempting the same kind of squeaky, melodic trap style. The 22-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, a protege of Thug, is the only one who’s really willing to get as weird as Thug himself. On his Long Live Mexico album last year, Keed reached a cult-hero status for the ways that he’d twist melodies up into strange new shapes, letting his helium yammer drift off into the ether. Today, Keed follows that album up with the new mixtape Trapped On Cleveland 3, which seems well-positioned to make Keed a star.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 is the third mixtape in a series that Keed started in 2018, but it’s being released as a big-deal album with a long list of A-list guests: Thug, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, 42 Dugg. But the new mixtape continues with Keed’s strange musicality. It’s a bit more earthbound than Long Live Mexico. But Keed still lets his voice drift in some cool directions, and he’s got a sharp sense for the kinds of music that fit his voice. Stream Trapped On Cleveland below.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 is out now on Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.