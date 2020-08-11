Sen Morimoto – “Deep Down” (Feat. AAAMYYY)

Last month, the Chicago artist Sen Morimoto announced his sophomore album, due out in October, with the excellent single “Woof.”

Since then, he’s made headlines for having a performance pulled from a virtual livestream sponsored by the city of Chicago after he criticized mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response to the city’s protests in his pre-recorded performance. The event was cancelled before it happened, but Morimoto, alongside fellow Chicago artist Tasha, later released their performances that were supposed to have aired during that stream on their own. (The Chicago Tribune has all the details.)

Today, Morimoto is getting his album rollout back on track with another new single, “Deep Down,” which is a collaboration with the Japanese electronic musician AAAMYYY, who Morimoto played shows with in Japan last year. “The band and I were ecstatic watching AAAMYYY’s first set with us in Tokyo,” Morimoto said in a statement. “Getting to know her and her band on tour helped us realize how many likeminded young creatives and music lovers there are in Japan who we can connect with through music.”

“Deep Down” is funky and smooth, a sinkhole that feels worth falling into. Listen below.

Sen Morimoto is out 10/23 via Sooper Records. Pre-order it here.