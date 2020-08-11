The Goodbye Party – “Unlucky Stars”

Michael Cantor’s power-pop project the Goodbye Party hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Silver Blues, but today the Philadelphia-based musician is announcing a new full-length called Beautiful Motors, which will be out on Double Double Whammy in a couple months. It features contributions by a number of notables from the Philly scene: Yowler’s Maryn Jones, Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook-Parrot, Pinkwash’s Joey Doubek, and more. The whole thing was produced by Swearin’s Kyle Gilbride. A good crew!

Today, Cantor is sharing the album’s lead single, “Unlucky Stars,” a jangly and sentimental song driven along by teetering hooks and Cantor’s pinched-up vocals. “I hope that I find another way/ Through all the landmines/ You left buried in your place,” he sings.

“Unlucky Stars’ deals with the impacts of loss and memory. Loss in terms of other people but also one’s former self,” Cantor wrote in a statement. “I’d been reading Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas and at one point, an old sea captain has this dream of being underwater and all his old drowned sailors visit him. It felt like a good metaphor for how it feels to meditate on things and people that you miss while trying to escape the weight they carry.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Falling”

02 “Unlucky Stars”

03 “No Reason”

04 “Storms”

05 “Trouble”

06 “End Of The Line”

07 “December Boys”

08 “Rust”

09 “Lost”

10 “Voice Like A Harp”

11 “Snow”

Beautiful Motors is out 10/9 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.