Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu – “Renegade Breakdown”

The Montreal musician Marie Davidson has been making dance music for the better part of a decade, most recently with 2018’s Working Class Woman, which was grounded by the stunning breakout single “Work It.” Today, she’s announcing a new full-length album called Renegade Breakdown, and it’s attributed to Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu, the name of a band she’s made with her longtime collaborators Pierre Guerineau and Asaël R. Robitaille. (Davidson is married to Guerineau; they also make up the electronic duo Essaie Pas.)

The album stemmed from a disillusionment with club music following long bouts of touring, and a desire to explore rock and pop music as part of a band. Its lead single and title track still has an insistent groove, but it’s fearsomely textured and layered with guitars and spacey synths, building and breaking down over the course of six minutes. Davidson is in her shit-talking mode, her icily cool voice promising no easy outs. “I don’t want your advice on how to elaborate my speech/ I have no interest in your political agenda,” she says. “Your intentions fluctuate like the stock market/ Your masquerade is grotesque/ Your style, over-calculated.”

Check out the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Renegade Breakdown”

02 “Back To Rock”

03 “Worst Comes To Worst”

04 “Center Of The World (Kotti Blues)”

05 “La Ronde”

06 “C’est parce que j’m’en fous”

07 “Just In My Head”

08 “Lead Sister”

09 “My Love”

10 “Sentiment”

Renegade Breakdown is out 9/25 via Ninja Tune.