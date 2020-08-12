Cardi B Is On OnlyFans Now

“Man, we should sell that porn.” That was Cardi B, rapping on the Migos track “Motor Sport,” way back in 2017. Today, Cardi is once again a topic of a whole lot of conversation thanks to her extremely horny new single “WAP.” And so it only makes sense that Cardi has just started an account on OnlyFans, the subscription service that a whole lot of people have recently used to sell their amateur porn. But Cardi would like to be clear that her OnlyFans will not be porn: “NO I WONT BE SHOWING PUSSY , TITTIES AND ASS.”

In a video posted on Instagram last night, Cardi talked about how she’ll use her OnlyFans as a sort of behind-the-scenes subscription service, not that different from how other artists use Patreon. She says that she’ll post things like the “WAP” behind-the-scenes video: “Me trying do a fucking split on a fucking chair after I haven’t stretched out for fucking almost a year.” Also: “You guys be mad nosy when it come to my life. I’ma be addressing certain shit in there.”

Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 12, 2020

You can join Cardi’s OnlyFans here.