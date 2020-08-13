King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Some Of Us”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have been slacking off hard this year, at least compared to their usual output. After releasing two albums last year, Fishing For Fishies and Infest The Rats’ Nest, their 2020 so far has been dedicated to live albums. At the beginning of this year, they released a trio of live benefit albums that were recorded in Adelaide, Paris, and Brussels, and in April they released a concert film/album called Chunky Shrapnel.

Last month, they got back on track with a brand-new song called “Honey” and now they’re following it up with another new single, “Some Of Us,” a jerky and chaotic and barreling track that’s out now.

“This Cookie penned, Stu sung song came together early this year as the world was slowly descending into madness, but before it was truly on fire,” the band wrote in a tweet. “Can’t wait to show y’all some more tunes before we go down in flames.”

Listen below.