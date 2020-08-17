Moor Mother – “Forever Industries”

Moor Mother is on quite a prolific streak. Last October, she released her latest album, Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes. Since then, she’s released not one but two more collections, Who Sent You? with Irreversible Entanglements and True Opera with Mental Jewelry. Along the way, she also guested on a great new Armand Hammer track “Ramesses II,” and crossed paths with billy woods once more for “Furies.” That’s a lot of music within a year, but apparently she’s not done yet.

Today, Camae Ayewa is back on her own under her Moor Mother moniker, with two linked tracks called “Forever Industries.” It’s her contribution to Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 5. Side A was produced by Olof Melander, while the second half of “Forever Industries” finds Ayewa once more teaming with Mental Jewelry. Ayewa recorded both tracks in her home studio in Philly.

As usual, these two new Moor Mother songs defy easy categorization — colliding different times and sounds together. The first half of “Forever Industries” is a dark, roiling track, Ayewa intoning over a skittering, jazz-inflected clatter. The second half is quieter and gentler; in a way, it almost sounds like a peaceful counterargument for a moment. But Ayewa grows more disembodied, then robotic, before ceding entirely to a haunting conclusion of noise. Check them both out below.

“Forever Industries” is out via Sub Pop.