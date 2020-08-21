Once upon a time, when Nas said he had a new album coming out, you rolled your eyes and said you’d believe it when you saw it. (Remember when Nas and DJ Premier were making a whole album together? When they were on the cover of Scratch together? Still waiting on that one!) But just last week, Nas announced a new LP called King’s Disease. Today, the album is here. The man has delivered.

Nas recorded King’s Disease with the California producer Hit-Boy, who produced or co-produced every track on the album. It’s the first Nas album since the Kanye West-produced disappointment Nasir, released as part of West’s 2018 Wyoming blitzkrieg. This one is a little more considered and thoughtful. It’s full of Black pride and introspection, though it’s also got plenty of classically cringey Nas moments, like the bit on the gorgeously swelling clinic “The Cure,” an otherwise impeccable track, where Nas actually says the words “still going deeper like I grew a new inch on my dick.”

On first listen, the most immediately newsworthy track on King’s Disease is “Full Circle,” on which Nas reunites with Foxy Brown, AZ, and Cormega, the other members of his mid-’90s supergroup the Firm. (Foxy sounds great! Where’s Nature, though?) The album also features appearances from people like Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Fivio Foreign, Charlie Wilson, and legendary Bronx DJ Brucie B. We’ve already posted lead single “Ultra Black,” and now you can stream the whole album below.

King’s Disease is out now on Mass Appeal.