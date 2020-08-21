Watch Mark Lanegan & Dylan Carlson Cover Galaxie 500’s “Summertime”

This month, dream-pop greats Galaxie 500 are being honored with a series of covers leading up to the vinyl reissue of their live album Copenhagen for Record Store Day. The original idea was to have a big concert at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade, but because of the pandemic, artists are instead sharing their performances online, one per day. And today, surprise surprise, we’re getting another one.

We’ve already posted covers from Circuit Des Yeux and Thurston Moore, and we’re getting more from people like Magnetic Fields and Real Estate. The latest contributors are Mark Lanegan and Earth’s Dylan Carlson, who team up to take on “Summertime.” Says Lanegan, “Dylan Carlson and I giving the garage treatment to one of my favorite songs by Galaxie 500, one of the all-time great bands.”

Watch their performance and compare it to Galaxie 500’s original “Summertime” below. Luna, the band that Dean Wareham formed after Galaxie 500 broke up, just shared their own majestic cover of Television iconic “Marquee Moon” today, and you can check that out here.