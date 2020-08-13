Thurston Moore – “Another Day” (Galaxie 500 Cover)

Right now, we’re in the midst of a whole series of Galaxie 500 covers. At the end of the month, the great New York dream-pop trio will release a vinyl reissue of their live album Copenhagen for Record Store Day. Galaxie 500 were going to get a big tribute show in Brooklyn to mark the occasion, but since shows aren’t happening, some of their admirers will be posting covers of their songs online instead, one per day. We already posted the Circuit Des Yeux version of “Pictures,” and there have also been covers from people like Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart and that dog.’s Rachel Haden. Today, Galaxie 500’s fellow New York underground rock legend Thurston Moore has joined in.

For his entry, Thurston Moore beaming in from London, plays a solo-acoustic cover of Galaxie 500’s “Another Day.” The original version, a pocket epic from the band’s 1989 sophomore album On Fire, featured vocals from bassist Naomi Yang and exploding effects flying in from every direction. Moore can’t do all that on his own, but he evokes all those sounds by doing some very cool things with his guitar. Check out Moore’s cover and the original below.

In a statement, Thurston Moore remembers seeing Galaxie 500 for the first time:

I first heard of Galaxie 500 when I was walking around downtown NYC 1988 with Susanne Sasic, who was working with Sonic Youth, first as a t-shirt seller at the gigs, then as lighting designer, and we saw a little flyer wheatpasted on a wall with Galaxie 500’s name on it where they were playing a gig at some long lost little space. Susanne, who was also working at the legendary Pier Platters record store in Hoboken NJ, mentioned that the band had a single (“Tugboat”/”King Of Spain”) which was super cool. She was absolutely right about the single though I don’t recall going to the gig. But eventually I saw them and was struck by their mellifluous minimalism and swooning ‘verb-drenched slather tone. Of course, they were already classic and, of course, they would, and will, always remain one of the best, most remarkable bands from a time when being noisy, aggressive, amped up and skuzzy was the prescription of the day — Galaxie 500, in some otherworldly way, brought us back to Earth so we could recalibrate and soar anew.

You can keep up with the 20=20-20 Galaxie 500 cover series here.