Real Estate, Stephin Merritt, Thurston Moore, & More Announced For Galaxie 500 Cover Series

Dream-pop greats Galaxie 500 are being honored with a cover series to coincide with the vinyl reissue of their live album Copenhagen for Record Store Day and the release of a limited-edition Dogfish Head Galaxie 500 beer. Participants include Real Estate, the Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Thurston Moore, Mark Lanegan with Dylan Carlson, Mercury Rev, the Feelies’ Glenn Mercer, the Natvral, Surfer Blood, Calvin Johnson, and more.

Some of these artists were supposed to get together for a concert at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, and have instead opted to record videos of their covers at home. A cover will be uploaded online every weekday from now until 8/28, a day before the Copenhagen vinyl will be released on one of Record Store Day’s three separate drops.

To start, we’re getting Kiwi Jr’s cover of “Tugboat,” which appears on Galaxie 500’s 1988 debut album Today.