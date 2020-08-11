Earlier this month, a Galaxie 500 cover series was announced as part of the celebration around the band’s Record Store Day release of the live album Copenhagen and a new limited-edition Dogfish Head Galaxie 500 beer. Every weekday through the end of the month, a new Galaxie 500 cover will be uploaded in the lead-up to the RSD drop of the vinyl on 8/29. So far, those covers have included renditions by Xiu Xiu, Glenn Mercer, and that dog.’s Rachel Haden.

Today, Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr has released her cover, a haunting take on the band’s Today track “Pictures.” “Thank you, Galaxie 500, for choosing to make music. The year Today was born was also the year I was born,” Fohr said of the cover. “What a sweet coincidence. Your soundtrack undoubtedly made Earth a softer place to land.”

Check it out below.

Still to come in the series are covers by Real Estate, Stephin Merritt, Thurston Moore, and more.