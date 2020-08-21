Joensuu 1685 – “The Most Luckiest Man”

Back in March, the Finnish space-rock voyagers Joensuu 1685 returned with their first new song in a decade, the aptly titled “Hey My Friend (We’re Here Again).” A couple months later, “Light In The Heart Of Our Town” followed along with the official announcement of their long-awaited sophomore album, ÖB. Today, they’re back with another one.

The latest preview of the album arrives in the form of “The Most Luckiest Man.” “The song is about the stream of thought in the mind and the effect we let it have on us,” the band said in a statement. Akin to “Light In The Heart Of Our Town,” “The Most Luckiest Man” sits on that end of Joensuu 1685’s music that has a giant Springsteen-esque drama to it, but coated within all kinds of celestial textures.

ÖB is out 10/9 on Gems Records.