Molly Parden – “Kitchen Table”

Georgia native Molly Parden has been part of the touring band for artists such as Faye Webster, Sam Outlaw, and David Ramirez, as well as a session vocalist on dozens of records in her adoptive hometown of Nashville. Now she’s got a project of her own in the works, an EP called Rosemary that’s dropping this November. Recorded with longtime friends Juan Solorzano and Zachary Dyke, it presents Parden as a master of emotionally charged but gently rendered indie balladry, sometimes accented with traces of rootsy retro soul. If called upon, she could just as easily become a fourth member of boygenius or ghostwrite for Natalie Prass.

Today Parden is sharing lead single “Kitchen Table,” about which she has much to say:

When considering what genre I hope to be inducted into, what sounds I hope to be remembered for, which artists I dream of being associated with, I think of when my producers Juan, Zach and I were brainstorming which albums and artists to emulate during the tracking phase. Paul Simon, Andy Shauf, Feist, Bahamas. Precise sounds with intentionality and plenty of space. People seem to like it — do we call this Pop? There’s an acoustic guitar — do we call this Folk? I’m not signed to a label– is it Indie Music? Am I to call myself Americana — the catchall genre for the shape-shifting in-betweeners? Honestly I don’t care (except, please not Americana). The guys and I set out to make each song sound as beautiful, sad and lonely as the day I first sang them. The song “Kitchen Table” began as a ballad with beautiful fingerpicking throughout that complemented my vocal melody. In a live setting, Juan would accompany me on electric with form-fitting fingerpicking harmony that meticulously matched my acoustic’s melody. In the studio, I expressed interest in eventually making an R&B record, “could this please be my foray into that wild and wonderful world,” so we straightened out what the acoustic guitar was doing, moved it from acoustic to nylon, and then syncopated the electric guitar. You hear a bit of what the song used to be at the beginning of the song, just before the guitar cuts out completely, making way for a bold vocal entrance. A steady, no-frills bass line maintains the simplicity of the 2-chord song, hopefully allowing the listener to get lost in the memories that the story conjures up, which is what we were going for all along.

Listen below.

Rosemary is out 11/13 on Tone Tree Music. “Kitchen Table” hits DSPs this Friday, 8/28.