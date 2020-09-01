Isola – “Said It Again”

The Brooklyn label Godmode has been on quite a roll the last several years. After departing from its noise/post-punk origins, producer/label head/former music journalist Nick Sylvester began working with young artists who each had some kind of idiosyncratic sound that blended old-school house and techno aesthetics with something new. He helped break artists like Shamir, Yaeji, and Channel Tres. And now Godmode is back with a new name for us to check out.

Isola is the project of Ivana Carrescia, a Las Vegas native who makes an icy and arty strain of dance music. A press release notes she’s influenced by everything from genres like dub techno and minimal house to the idea that music lives all around us — in “the howl of wind, the whirr of traffic, the blank hum of a refrigerator.” Her debut Godmode release is EP 1, which is out in October. As is often the case, Sylvester had a lot to do with the release, working with Carrescia on each of the EP’s seven tracks.

Along with the announcement, Carrescia has shared a new song called “Said It Again.” It’s restrained and mechanistic, but also oddly airy and comforting. Check it out below.

<a href="http://isolalv.bandcamp.com/album/ep1" target="_blank">EP1 by ISOLA</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ischia”

02 “Any Day”

03 “Canis Major”

04 “Said It Again”

05 “Two Birds”

06 “La Notte”

07 “Ricorda (Tell Me)”

EP 1 is out 10/2 via Godmode. Pre-order it here.