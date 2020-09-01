Actress – “Walking Flames” (Feat. Sampha)

A couple months ago, Actress — the electronic music producer born Darren Cunningham — released a new album of instrumentals called 88. Included with that album was a PDF with a tracklist for another new Actress album called Karma & Desire, which is being formally announced today. It’ll be out on 10/23, and it has guest features from Sampha, Zsela, Aura T-09, and a few others. It’s “a romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld” and is about “the same sort of things that I like to talk about — love, death, technology, the questioning of one’s being,” as Cunningham put it in a press release.

Today, he’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Walking Flames,” which also happens to be the album’s closing track. It features vocals from Sampha, and it’s subtle and warm, filled with little orchestral flourishes and grounded by Sampha’s pleading voice: “Don’t breathe the birth of a new day.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fire And Light”

02 “Angels Pharmacy” (Feat. Zsela)

03 “Remembrance” (Feat. Zsela)

04 “Reverend”

05 “Leaves Against The Sky”

06 “Save”

07 “VVY” (Feat. Sampha)

08 “XRAY”

09 “Gliding Squares”

10 “Many Seas, Many Rivers” (Feat. Sampha)

11 “Loveless” (Feat. Aura T-09)

12 “Public Life” (Feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell)

13 “Fret”

14 “Loose” (Feat. Christel Well)

15 “Turin” (Feat. Aura T-09)

16 “Diamond”

17 “Walking Flames” (Feat. Sampha)

Karma & Desire is out 10/23 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.