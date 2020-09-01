Eels – “Who You Say You Are”

Eels, Mark Oliver Everett’s long-runnning, depressive studio-pop project, returned last month with new surprise single “Baby Let’s Make It Real,” their first new music since 2018’s The Deconstruction. And now they’re back with another track.

“Who You Say You Are” will be the B-side on a limited edition 7-inch single of “Baby Let’s Make It Real.” “Here’s a way to forget your troubles for two minutes and 55 seconds. Listen to this song and think about my problems instead. You’re welcome!” Everett says.

Listen to the very pretty song and think about his problems below.