Mac DeMarco, Owen Pallett, Jessy Lanza, & More Contribute Songs To Canadian Social Justice Comp

For today’s new EVER NEW compilation, a wide range of Canadian indie greats contributed music to support social justice for Black, indigenous, and queer people in their country. It’s a range of covers and originals by the likes of Mac DeMarco, Jessy Lanza & Elle Barbara, Owen Pallett (covering Nick Drake), Ryan Hemsworth, Lydia Ainsworth (covering Chic), Chad VanGaalen, Alex Zhang Hungtai, Cindy Lee (covering Jandek), and many more.

The official story from the curators:

EVER NEW is a compilation of new music and covers by Canadian artists. Named after pioneering singer and composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s 1986 song of the same title — reinterpreted here by Toronto duo The Head (Joseph Shabason and Thom Gill) and singer Jennifer Castle — the collection of songs spans diverse genres and voices, with 100% of proceeds going to Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQ2S charities (Black Health Alliance, Indspire, and The 519). EVER NEW was curated by Max Mertens and Sarah Mackenzie, and features original artwork by Alex Sheriff.

EVER NEW is out today, just in time for Bandcamp’s monthly revenue waive day. Stream or buy it below.