A Certain Ratio – “Berlin”

Back in June, A Certain Ratio announced they’d be returning with their first new album in 12 years, ACR Loco. So far we’ve heard singles “Always In Love” and “Yo Yo Gi.” Today, the band has returned with another new one.

Like “Yo Yo Gi” drawing inspiration from Tokyo, the latest taste of ACR Loco also takes a cue from a great global city. It’s called “Berlin,” and it’s also perhaps the most direct, punchy excerpt we’ve heard from the album thus far. It certainly sounds like the work of an old-school post-punk band transposed to the 21st century, with A Certain Ratio mixing a pulsing rhythm, haggardly cooing vocals, and flickering electronics.

“Berlin” also features Denise Johnson, the singer who had previously collaborated with A Certain Ratio and other artists like Primal Scream, and who passed away in July. “Denise will be missed so much by us,” Martin Moscrop said in a statement. “But her soaring voice will live on forever in our music and we are so blessed to have recorded with her on ACR Loco.” Check out “Berlin” below.

ACR Loco is out 9/25 via Mute.