SALEM – “Starfall”

Earlier this week, SALEM popped back into all of our lives when they used their official channels to post their recent STAY DOWN mixtape, which originally aired on NTS Radio back in May. The mix contained new material from the group, including an isolated track called “CAPULETS,” and it marked the first new proper SALEM material since their 2011 I’m Still In The Night EP.

Now, just a couple weeks before their debut album King Night turns 10, they’ve returned with a proper single called “Starfall.” It’s booming and syrupy slow, and it comes attached with footage taken from an excursion the duo took with a group of storm trackers during tornado season. Check it out below.