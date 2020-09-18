Teenage Halloween are a band from Asbury, New Jersey who make big, hearty, hooks-out punk rock. The band’s style is grand and sincere, and it recalls gruff pop-punk overlords like Hot Water Music and Alkaline Trio, as well as ’90s Jersey greats like Lifetime and the Bouncing Souls. Per their Bandcamp page, Teenage Halloween write songs about “mental health and queer studies.” They write about those things with wit and verve and feeling, make those things sound huge and immediate and incredibly intense.

Today, Teenage Halloween follow up their 2017 debut EP Eternal Roast with their first full-length album, and it’s a good one. The self-titled LP has a huge, driving, extremely catchy sound. The band uses horns and pianos and vocal harmonies to beef their sound up, but it never loses its hurtling velocity or its wound-up vulnerability. If you like Jeff Rosenstock — and why wouldn’t you like Jeff Rosenstock? — then there’s a lot to sink your teeth into here. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://teenagehalloween.bandcamp.com/album/teenage-halloween" target="_blank">Teenage Halloween by Teenage Halloween</a>

Teenage Halloween is out now on Don Giovanni Records.