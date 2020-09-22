Weyes Blood & Tim Heidecker – “Oh How We Drift Away”

Later this week, the actor and comedian Tim Heidecker will release his new album Fear Of Death. Heidecker has been making vaguely satirical singer-songwriter music for a while now, and Fear Of Death seems like a more sincere embrace of the form. He recorded the album with a backing band that includes Drew Erickson, the Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, as well as string arrangements from Spacebomb’s Trey Pollard. And then there’s Weyes Blood, who’s been involved in the whole album and who now gets what amounts to a solo showcase.

Natalie Mering, the artist otherwise known as Weyes Blood, is part of that Fear Of Death backing band, and she’s appeared on all the singles that Heidecker has released from the LP: The title track, “Nothing,” “Property.” Today, Heidecker has shared the last song on the album. It’s called “Oh How We Drift Away,” and it’s really more of a Weyes Blood song than a Tim Heidecker one.

According to a press release, “Oh How We Drift Away” is the result of a writing experiment. Heidecker wrote the lyrics, but Natalie Mering wrote the music, and she also sings the song. It’s a grand, searching ballad with towering strings and weeping fiddle steel, and it’s absolutely lovely. Mering and Heidecker co-produced the song with Drew Erickson. Listen below.

Fear Of Death is out 9/25 on Spacebomb. Pre-order it here.