Girl Talk & Bas – “Fallin'”

Girl Talk, the Pittsburgh producer known for his massively popular and influential mashup albums and festival sets, teamed with Paris-born NYC rapper Bas on “Outta Pocket,” a track from the “Director’s Cut” of J. Cole’s hit compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III. They’ve linked up again on “Fallin’,” a new single out today that finds both collaborators in top form. Girl Talk delivers first-rate trap production, over which Bas darts and weaves with casual finesse.

Here’s what Girl Talk, aka Gregg Gillis, had to say about the partnership:

Bas came on my radar with his Too High To Riot project in 2016. I was really into his range. He’s a technical rapper who also has an amazing melodic sense. It’s kind of difficult to define his style, which is something I always admire. When we connected, I had a wide variety of beats ready for him. This was the first one that I played, and he was off and running! There were a couple different tangential parts where he completely switched up the style of his vocals. For those sections, we ended up re-doing some of the arrangements and production on the spot. The whole thing came together quickly!

Bas shared a statement as well:

I first saw Girl Talk at Catalpa Music Festival in NYC in 2012. I said “who’s this dude that’s blasting toilet paper everywhere?” But he had the festival rocking and it was my favorite set of the weekend. I started following him over the years and thought he was great, but didn’t know he was also a producer too. Fast-forward, we ended up linking up and he had BANGERS. We had great chemistry and started making songs instantly. This experience has been a real fiend full circle story! Really excited to share this record with the world!

Listen below.

In other Girl Talk news, his label Illegal Art just announced the first ever vinyl pressings of 2008’s Feed The Animals and 2010’s All Day, which you can purchase here.