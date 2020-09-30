Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, Black Belt Eagle Scout, & More Contribute Unreleased Tracks To Carrizo/Comecrudo Solidarity Compilation

Singer-songwriter Jordan Moser and his label Keeled Scales have put together To The People Of The Land: Carrizo/Comecrudo Solidarity Compilation, a new 31-track compilation to benefit the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas (the Estok’Gna). The collection, available for 30 days starting Friday, will feature previously unreleased songs from Big Thief, Molly Burch, Sharon Van Etten, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Jess Williamson, Little Wings, Sun June, Jolie Holland, RF Shannon, Christelle Bofale, Tenci, and more. It’ll cost $15, and 100% of the revenue will go directly to the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe Of Texas and their legal fund. Read a note about the release and find the full tracklist below.

Dear Listener,

We are proud to offer this collection of recordings in support of the Estok’Gna (also known as the Carrizzo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas, a name originally given to them by Spanish colonialists). After surviving centuries of oppression, genocide, and erasure the People of the Land still face threats to their life-ways and human rights.

Three liquid natural gas terminals and pipelines are planned which would desecrate sacred village sites and historically significant areas. Border wall construction threatens to bisect their ancestral homeland and sacred river.

Due to Texas’ new ALEC-sponsored overly-punitive law (HB3557), the Estok’Gna could receive felonies and significant fines for occupying and praying at their sacred sites in the path of so-called “critical infrastructure.”

The Texas Railroad Commission has given the green light to these projects without adequate environmental impact study. These projects stand to destroy important life-bearing estuaries and 331.5 acres of habitat for 21 endangered species including the ocelot, jaguarundi, and northern aplomado falcon.

As indigenous people continue to lead the fight against the reckless fossil fuel industry, we are honored to offer this compilation and its earnings in solidarity with everyone in the fight for racial justice and a livable future for all beings on planet earth. We will be donating 100% of revenue from this compilation directly to the Carrizzo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas (the Estok’Gna) as they reclaim their land and culture and fight continued genocide and environmental racism.