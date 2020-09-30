No Thank You – “Letter Writing Contest”

A few weeks ago, the Philadelphia band No Thank You announced their third full-length album, Embroidered Foliage, and shared its lead single “Enough.” Today, they’re back with another song from it, “Letter Writing Contest,” which starts off with a sputtering drum machine that bounces up into a ramshackle refrain, a challenge issued on behalf of Kaytee Della Monica that’s snotty and fun. “So you wanna have a letter writing contest?” she asks. “I’ll be sure to be well-spoken, pretty language, well-mannered how you like it.” Listen below.

Embroidered Foliage is out 10/23 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.