Stream Neil Cicierega’s New Mashup Album Mouth Dreams

Neil Cicierega is the guy responsible for early-2000s Flash animation gold like Potter Puppet Pals and “Ultimate Showdown Of Ultimate Destiny.” He also makes music as Lemon Demon, and since 2014, he’s been releasing a series of jokey mashup albums inspired by Smash Mouth under his own name. So far, we’ve gotten Mouth Sounds, Mouth Silence, and Mouth Moods. And today, he’s sharing another installment, Mouth Dreams. It’s got Aerosmith, Green Day, Owl City, and much, much more, and you can listen to the whole thing below.