These days, Mica Levi is best known as one of the most exciting film-score composers currently working, and all her years leading the indie pop band Micachu And The Shapes have faded into the background a little bit. But Micachu And The Shapes are still going, though now they’ve got a new name. Last month, the band announced that they’d changed their name to Good Bad Happy Sad — the name of their most recent album, released in 2015 — and that they’ve got a new LP called Shades coming soon.

It’s worth noting that Good Bad Happy Sad isn’t really the same band as Micachu And The Shapes. Mica Levi isn’t leading the band anymore, though she’s still in it. Raisa Khan has taken over lead vocals, and brand-new multi-instrumentalist CJ Calderwood is also on board.

We’ve already posted the title track from Shades, and today, Good Bad Happy Sad have shared another single from the LP. The new track is called “Pyro,” and it’s a jittery and inventive post-punk jam with a whole lot of sax-squeals and some helpful advice about not setting stuff on fire. It reminds me of the earliest wave of UK post-punk, when bands were frantically and giddily playing around with different genres and ideas. Check it out below.

Shades is out 10/16 on Textile Records.