Hear Roxette’s Previously Unreleased “Let Your Heart Dance With Me”

Roxette are over. Marie Fredriksson, one half of the popular Swedish pop duo, died of cancer late last year. But today, the other half of Roxette, Per Gessle, is sharing a new Roxette single. “Let Your Heart Dance With Me” is a leftover from 2016’s Good Karma, Roxette’s final studio album, and it’ll be featured on Bag Of Trix, an upcoming collection of unreleased material that’ll be out later this year.

“Let Your Heart Dance With Me” is actually one of the band’s last recordings ever, made during Marie Fredriksson’s final days with the band due to her increasing health issues. “Even a studio recording was demanding for her,” Gessle says. “She wanted so much, but really had to fight to get it out. And she did. Marie was a real trooper to the very end.”

“I wanted to write a classic and simple ‘clap your hands and stomp your feet’ song, and ‘Let Your Heart Dance With Me’ came out of it,” Gessle explains in a statement. “I liked it already in the studio, but as usual, we already had so many strong contenders that it had to wait for a second chance. And when the idea for this project came up, it was a given.” Listen below.