Westerman – “Above Average”

Earlier this year, Westerman released his debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, one of the best albums of 2020 so far. Today, he’s sharing a collection of some demos of songs that made the album — “Blue Comanche,” “The Line,” and “Think I’ll Stay” — and one that didn’t, “Above Average.” He’s named the collection Choupana, the Portuguese word for shack, presumably inspired by his time in Portugal shaping the album before finishing it up in his native London. Here’s what he had to say about the demos:

Here is a selection of sketches which formed the start of the record. We spent an amount of time sculpting the music in Your Hero Is Not Dead. It’s a time intensive process of aiming for the unobtainable. Most of the time, we ended up with trying to get back to the essence of what was captured when the threads were still in the process of forming. The real vitality of the music. It’s a journey where you can only hope to end up back at the start but having learnt things and changed along the way by which point – the start appears very different – whether you like it or not. These sketches were made in Autumn; of two years ago. The cyclical nature of it all seems about right to me. There is a song in here which was not put on the record. VERY HAPPY to share these in their human fallibility and imperfection at a time when a bracing acknowledgement of said nature is much needed and often lacking from certain individuals and dogmatic clusters thereof. Thanks and love to all. W.

Listen to Choupana below.

<a href="https://westermanmusic.bandcamp.com/album/choupana" target="_blank">Choupana by Westerman</a>

Choupana is out now via Partisan.