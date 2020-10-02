Dave Depper – “Munich Six”

Dave Depper, recent-ish full-time Death Cab For Cutie guitarist, released his debut solo album, Emotional Freedom Technique, back in 2017. He’s dabbled in ambient music, as well, and early next year he’s going to be releasing a full-length instrumental album called Europa. It’s culled from daily guitar improvisations that he forced himself to do every day while on tour in Europe with Death Cab in 2015. All of the songs are named after some of the cities he stopped in along the way, and first up we get the gentle and gliding “Munich Six.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Copenhagen One”

02 “Manchester Two”

03 “Manchester One”

04 “Vienna Five”

05 “Brussels One”

06 “Copenhagen Five”

07 “Munich Six”

08 “Berlin One”

09 “Munich Seven”

Europa is out 1/22 via Jealous Butcher Records. Pre-order it here.