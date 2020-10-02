CHAI – “Donuts Mind If I Do”

The giddily fun Japanese experimental pop quartet CHAI have been dropping a steady stream of singles in recent months — “No More Cake,” “Ready Cheeky Pretty,” “Keep On Rocking,” the Hinds collab “United Girls Rock’n’roll Club.” Today, they’re announcing that they’ve signed to Sub Pop and sharing another new song.

To celebrate their signing, CHAI are releasing a new 7-inch single, “Donuts Mind If I Do” b/w “Plastic Love,” next month. And the A-side, the supremely chill “Donuts Mind If I Do,” is already here. “When you’re feeling vigorous, when you’re feeling sick, You like what you like!” CHAI say in a statement. “No changing that! Even if what I like is as simple as a donut.”

This is what director Hideto Hotta has to say about the song’s accompanying music video:

In order for various concepts of society, societal structures to have been built up and exist today, there had to be changes to those concepts, to those structures in every era to continue to lead to the next society…with that said, in this music video we explore the CHAI you know today, and then CHAI as elderly women. On an all-white table cloth, eating donuts, sits CHAI. They can even sip on the tea in the teapot if they’d like! Ultimately time passes, and the elderly CHAI is still there, enjoying their last supper in the middle of the meadow, white-table cloth and all eating their donuts. CHAI changes physically, but one thing that does stand still is them living in their truth. If finding true happiness is one of the goals the human race is constantly in search of, then conveying this in this visual, spreading what happiness means to CHAI, to me, is something I feel is important in us living in our truths.

Watch and listen below.

“Donuts Mind If I Do” b/w “Plastic Love” is out 11/6 via Sub Pop Pre-order it here.