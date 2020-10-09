Lykke Li – “BRON”

Today, the great Swedish pop dramatist Lykke Li has come out with a new single called “BRON.” It’s not a premature celebration of LeBron James and the NBA Championship that his Lakers are likely to win in the next few days. Instead, it’s the first Swedish-language single that she’s ever released. (“Bron” is Swedish for “bridge” or “source.”)

Lykke Li co-wrote “BRON” with two fellow Swedes, the singer-songwriter Little Jinder and the Childish Gambino producer and Black Panther Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson. Göransson and Jinder co-produced the track, a softly swelling piece of sad pop music about a breakup. It’s the kind of song where the feeling comes across cleanly even when you can’t understand the words.

“BRON” is Lykke Li’s first proper single in a while, though she released a cover of the Gloria Gaynor disco classic “I Will Survive” last month. Right now, she’s working on a new album that she’s planning to release next year. Listen to “BRON” below.