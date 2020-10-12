Julia Jacklin – “to Perth, before the border closes” & “CRY”

About a year and a half ago, the Australian singer and songwriter Julia Jacklin released Crushing, her second album of dreamy and countrified indie-pop. Since then, the world changed. On two new songs released today, Jacklin, like the rest of us, attempts to process a new altered reality.

Jacklin is the latest artist to take part in Sub Pop’s historically significant Sub Pop Singles Club. For her entry in the subscription series, Jacklin has come out with two new songs, “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY.” They’re both warm, pretty, mellow sings about circumstances that are not warm or pretty or mellow. The former, as the title implies, is about returning to a homeland while it’s still safe to do so, and it involves Jacklin invoking the phrase “everything changes” again and again. On “CRY,” she sings about trying to find a private moment to go be depressed.

Jacklin has also directed and edited her own video for “to Perth, before the border closes,” and she apparently shot it recently enough that a news report about Trump testing positive for COVID-19 is in there. The clip surveys an apocalyptic landscape full of abandoned relics. Check out the video and listen to both songs below.

<a href="https://juliajacklin.bandcamp.com/album/to-perth-before-the-border-closes" target="_blank">to Perth, before the border closes by Julia Jacklin</a>

“to Perth, before the border closes” b/w “CRY” is out now on Sub Pop. You can join the Sub Pop Singles Club here.