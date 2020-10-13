Squirrel Flower – “Explain It To Me” (Liz Phair Cover) & “Chicago”

Artist To Watch Squirrel Flower released her debut album, I Was Born Swimming, at the beginning of the year. A few months ago, she put out a cover of Caroline Polachek’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” and today she has another cover ready to go. This time she reached a little bit further back into time to take on Liz Phair’s Exile In Guyville track “Explain It To Me.”

‘Explain It To Me’ has been one of my favorite songs since I first heard it when I was 14,” Squirrel Flower’s Ella Williams said in a statement. “I made this recording in my basement while experimenting with self harmonizing for the first time in a while.” Included alongside her Phair cover is a new version of Squirrel Flower’s own track “Chicago,” which first appeared on her 2018 EP Contact Sports.

Check out both below.

“Explain It To Me” b/w “Chicago” is out now via Polyvinyl.