Clipping – “Pain Everyday”

Next week, Clipping, the LA rap experimentalists led by star of stage and screen Daveed Diggs, will release their new album Visions Of Bodies Being Burned. Like the trio’s 2019 album There Existed An Addiction To Blood, the new LP is dedicated entirely to horror cinema and to the different ways that the genre interacts with actual human life. First single “Say The Name” interpolated a Geto Boys classic and explored the implications of the 1992 film Candyman. Second single “96 Neve Campbell” featured Inglewood neck-snappers Cam & China and showcased the trope of the Final Girl. And now we get another new song called “Pain Everyday” that gets into some real heavy shit.

The first line Daveed Diggs says on “Pain Everyday” is this: “Death wasn’t really the worst part/ Time spent floating above is.” The song, it emerges, is all about being a victim of a lynching and about coming back to haunt the people who killed you. That kind of ghost vengeance — “Grab one right by the dream space/ Make one scream until she prays” — is a classic horror scenario, a wish-fulfillment fantasy rendered as a scary story.

Musically, “Pain Everyday” starts out tense and then breaks apart euphorically, recalling the experimental drill ‘n’ bass of the ’90s. Underneath the chaos of the drums, we hear warm, warping synth sounds, but those might not all be synths. According to a press release, the track uses “real EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomena) recordings — said to be the voices of restless spirits.” Listen below.

In a press release, Diggs says:

This song was one of the most challenging to write because it’s the first time we’ve done a track entirely in ⅞, which, it turns out, is kind of a mind fuck. I love how it came out because it’s in this odd time signature but the flow still feels natural, like rap is supposed to.

Visions Of Bodies Being Burned is out 10/23 on Sub Pop.