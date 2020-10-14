Andrew Broder, Denzel Curry, Dua Saleh, & Haleek Maul – “Bloodrush”

The Minneapolis musician Andrew Broder has had a long, strange career. For decades, Broder has been the mastermind behind Fog, the critically beloved experimental indie rock project. But over the years, Broder has also worked with a fascinating array of artists, from MF DOOM to Phil Elverum. Just in the past year, Broder has collaborated with the mutant Nashville art-country group Lambchop and produced for the New York doom-rap duo Armand Hammer. Today, Broder has come out with a futuristic rap head-knocker for the soundtrack of a damn Alan Moore movie.

As Pitchfork points out, Broder’s new single is called “Bloodrush,” and it’s a collaboration with South Florida king Denzel Curry, Brooklyn rap outsider Haleek Maul, and Minneapolis singer and poet Dua Saleh. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is credited as one of the track’s co-writers, and I think his (heavily treated) vocals might be somewhere in there, too. The song features Curry, Maul, and Saleh’s vocals over a skronking, rushing, squirming electronic beat.

“Bloodrush” comes from the soundtrack of The Show, and extremely strange-looking new movie that was written by the wizardly, cantankerous genius Alan Moore, quite possibly the greatest writer ever to work in the medium of comic books. Moore also stars in The Show, and it looks like he wears a whole lot of silver paint. Mitch Jenkins directs. Broder and Moore, along with Adam Kidd Drucker, are credited with the movie’s score. It looks weird! Below, listen to “Bloodrush” and check out the trailer for The Show.