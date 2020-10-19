Pynch – “The Whole World’s Going Crazy (For Love)”

The London quartet Pynch worked with Dan Carey on last year’s “Disco Lights,” a single on Carey’s Speedy Wunderground label that traversed multiple layers of nostalgia by evoking retro-minded greats like the Strokes, MGMT, Beach Fossils, the War On Drugs, and LCD Soundsystem. They’ve continued tapping that vein on subsequent singles, including the recent “Somebody Else,” which will be paired with today’s new offering “The Whole World’s Going Crazy (For Love)” on a double A-side 10″ single out in January. Pynch’s latest leans hard into the Strokes influence, with singer Spencer Enock doing better Julian Casablancas cosplay than most. Not exactly reinventing the wheel here, but for what it’s worth, I like it better than most of the songs on The New Abnormal.

In a press release, Enock calls “The Whole World’s Going Crazy (For Love)” an attempt “to depict the neoliberal hellscape in which we find ourselves in a playful but stark way. It’s also about how doing things for love is almost an act of rebellion in itself and is one of the things in life we do have control over; we may not be able to change the world but we can change our corner of it. I thought the idea of the world heading towards apocalypse and everybody singing Kumbaya was quite funny and sad and I wanted to put it into a song.”

Check out “The Whole World’s Going Crazy (For Love)” as well as “Somebody Else” and “Disco Lights” below.

The “Somebody Else” / “The Whole World’s Going Crazy (For Love)” single is out 1/29. Pre-order it here.