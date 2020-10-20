Nilüfer Yanya – “Crash”

Nilüfer Yanya released her debut album Miss Universe last year, and we were pretty big fans of it over here. We named it Album Of The Week as well as one of the best albums of 2019; we also ranked her amongst our favorite new artists of the year. It was easy to be excited for whatever she was going to do next, and it turns out we’re going to hear a bit of that sooner than later: In December, Yanya will return with the Feeling Lucky? EP.

“One of the songs had the theme of luck in it as a concept but then I realized they all do,” Yanya explained in a statement. “That got me thinking about luck in general; good and bad. Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don’t go according to plan.”

Along with the announcement, Yanya shared a new song called “Crash,” which she co-wrote with labelmate Nick Hakim. “The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight,” Yanya explained. “Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.” Check it out below.

The Feeling Lucky? EP is out 12/11 via ATO. Pre-order it here.