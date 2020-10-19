Over the years, Japanese fuzz-metal greats Boris have crossed paths with Masami Akita, the veteran harsh-noise king known as Merzbow, a number of times. Boris and Merzbow are both from Japan, they’re both influential, and they both like to push loud music as far as it can go, so the combination just makes sense. Boris teamed up with Merzbow for the first time on the 2002 album Megatone, and they’ve recorded a bunch of collaborative records together, the most recent of which is 2016’s Gencho. Before the year is over, they’ll have another one.

A few months ago, Boris went full-bore mouth-frothing metal-punk on NO, one of the best records in the group’s long history. The follow-up promises to be very different. In December, Boris and Merzbow will release 2R0I2P0. The title translates, roughly, as “2020 RIP.” In a press release, Boris say, “This year was a period of trial for everyone in the world. This work becomes a monument to the requiem of the previous era. From here, a new world begins again.” Here’s hoping!

Boris have shared “Away From You,” the first track on the LP. Compared to the stuff on NO, it’s practically a lullaby. “Away From You” lasts nearly eight minutes, and it goes for a sort of slow, tingly psychedelia. Throughout, Merzbow’s ominous, discordant chitters add an ominous edge. Check it out below.

2R0I2P0 is out 12/11 on Relapse.