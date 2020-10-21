Hypoluxo – “Shock”

Last month, the Brooklyn quartet Hypoluxo announced their new self-titled album. So far we’ve heard a couple great singles from it, including “Ridden” and “Nimbus,” the latter of which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another.

The latest selection from LP3 arrives in the form of “Shock.” Here’s what frontman Samuel Cogen had to say about it:

I began writing “Shock” when I traveled to Sulphur, Louisiana for my cousin’s funeral. I was mulling over the different facets of loss and how we cope with it, individually and as a community. The song was finished after I got back to Brooklyn and right around when Covid first hit here. It really came together when the eviction crisis began and we were all trying to figure out how to live with ourselves, and the immensity of the death and loss all around us. “Shock,” in the end, is about not being able to escape the things that scare you the most.

While still plenty propulsive, “Shock” is a slightly mellower, glimmery iteration of Hypoluxo’s sound. It also features ex-Triathalon member Kristina Moore on backing vocals for a climactic refrain that locates a kind of spiky prettiness. Check it out below.

<a href="https://hypoluxoxoxo.bandcamp.com/album/hypoluxo" target="_blank">Hypoluxo by Hypoluxo</a>

Hypoluxo is out 11/20 via Terrible Records’ Flexible Distribution. Pre-order it here.