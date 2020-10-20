In his short time on the planet, Chadwick Boseman was very careful and intentional about the way he depicted Blackness on the movie screen. That extends to Black music. Boseman did incredible work as James Brown in the 2014 biopic Get On Up. And before his shocking death of colon cancer earlier this year, Boseman filmed one final movie. It’s another depiction of a Black American musical great. Today, we get our first look at it.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which arrives on Netflix next month, is a film about the real-life blues queen Ma Rainey and about a fictional recording session in ’20s Chicago. The always-great Viola Davis plays Ma Rainey, while Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee. George C. Wolfe, a longtime stage director and playwright, directed the movie, and it’s based on an August Wilson play.

In the trailer, we see that Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom goes to a lot of trouble to recreate ’20s Chicago. The film also looks like it’ll be a real showcase for the actors involved. The music business has always served as a handy microcosm for the way race works in America, and it appears that the film will dig deep into that. Watch the trailer below.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom arrives on Netflix 12/18. We recently spoke with Black Thought about his experiences acting alongside Boseman in Get On Up; you can read that interview here.