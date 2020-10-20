Mal Blum – “Nobody Waits”

Last year, Mal Blum released a great full-length, Pity Boy. Next up is a pair of new songs for Saddle Creek’s Document singles series, which were some of the last full-band tracks that Blum recorded before entering lockdown like the rest of us.

“Nobody Waits,” the first of these singles, benefits from the persistent pulse of drummer Ricardo Lagomasino, who keeps pace with Blum’s twangy and remorseful delivery. “You only want me when I’m well/ You only want me when I’m OK,” they sing. “And today I am unwell/ I take it you don’t find it charming.”

Listen below.

“Nobody Waits” b/w “San Cristóbal” is out 11/20 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.